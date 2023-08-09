CFCC film and video production students work on film sets through partnership

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College on Tuesday shared details about the experiences its students are gaining via the Film Partnership of North Carolina’s workforce training initiative.

“Under this unique program, students receive hands-on training from industry professionals while being compensated through a grant. The Film Partnership of North Carolina’s grant has enabled these students to fully immerse themselves in their craft without the financial burden often accompanying such professional training. As a result, they can focus entirely on their creative growth and skill development,” a CFCC announcement states.

Students have trained on live film and television production sets and Wilson Center theatre productions since March 2022, according to the school.

“Most recently, Cape Fear Community College students assisted in a live production stunt scene at Dark Horse Studios that coincided with the groundbreaking ceremony announcing their 40,000-square-foot expansion. Despite the current writer’s guild and actors’ strikes, the Film Partnership of NC brought twelve idled film professionals to help train the students,” the announcement continues.

