Carolina Beach works to increase pedestrian safety with new crosswalks, sidewalks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As you walk around Carolina Beach, you might notice man-made walking paths created by people over the years.

Currently, the Town of Carolina Beach is in the process of increasing pedestrian safety by building new crosswalks, bicycle paths, and implementing a paving project with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in 2025.

The town just received funding from the state to build a new sidewalk along Lake Park Blvd. where an unmarked walking path currently is.

Just last week a woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Lake Park Blvd. and Raleigh Ave. Police say she didn’t use any of the crosswalks available and the driver was not responsible for the accident.

“We’ve had other accidents happen, some tragic, in our intersections,” Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley said. “We’ve got plans, so we’re trying to make it as safe as an environment for pedestrians as we can.”

That’s why the Carolina Beach Police Department is working with NCDOT to improve safety.

“One accident or one collision is too many,” Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward said.

“We just want people to be safe from a pedestrian standpoint or the driver of a car or a golf cart, a golf cart can certainly hurt you,” he continued.

When it comes to areas without a proper sidewalk or crosswalk, police say that everyone should use the designated walking areas to avoid an accident, even if that means taking an extra few minutes out of your commute.

“It doesn’t matter if you or the driver is in the right of way. If you don’t use a crosswalk you might get hit and injured. You never want to cross anywhere other than a designated crosswalk. So, if you have to walk a block or two to use that crosswalk, that’s what you have to do,” Ward explained.

