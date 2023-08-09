Brunswick County Fall Festival set for Oct. 26
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Brunswick County Fall Festival is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Government Complex in Bolivia.
“Once again, there will be hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, games, a haunted trail, hay rides, bouncy house, lots of CANDY and so much more! This is a FREE, family friendly event that is always lots of fun,” a county announcement states.
The festival will run from 6 to 9 p.m., and the complex is located at 30 Government Center Dr. NE in Bolivia.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.