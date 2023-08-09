Beachgoers spot dead shark at Caswell Beach
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Beachgoers in Caswell Beach spotted what seems to be a dead hammerhead shark on the beach on Sunday, Aug. 6.
According to Jen Pezzote, who submitted photos of the shark to WECT, they spotted the shark and noticed the terrible smell at the end of a 10-mile walk.
Town staff say the shark has since been removed from the beach.
