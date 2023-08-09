Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

3 rescued from sinking boat off N. Myrtle Beach coast; boat still at sea

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The U.S. Coast Guard is working to salvage a boat that sank Tuesday evening leaving crew members in need of a rescue.

Multiple agencies responded to the call.

HCFR personnel rescued three crew members who were aboard the tug boat. They were then “safely” taken to Little River by boat. None of the crew members reported injuries, according to HCFR.

The Coast Guard said the boat is currently in 30 feet of water three miles off the North Myrtle Beach coast. The boat has 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

“There are no reports of shoreline impacts, and the vessel’s owner is coordinating with local salvage to mitigate environmental and waterway impacts,” the Coast Guard stated in a Facebook post.

Crews are working to determine if there is a navigational hazard. As of now, officials have issued a request that boaters use caution in the area.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol, North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Calabash Fire Department also responded to the Tuesday evening rescue call.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising

Latest News

Authorities still seeking information in 2022 Bladen Co. hit and run case
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
Wrightsville Beach could address green dye being dumped into water
A high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) or pedestrian hybrid beacon will be going in along...
High-intensity activated crosswalk to be installed at Market and 21st St. to promote pedestrian safety
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church
42-year-old Sequoia Williams is fresh out of jail accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids...
Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames Tik Tok challenge for charges