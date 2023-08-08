Senior Connect
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot

NC Cash 5 Lottery
NC Cash 5 Lottery(NC Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced the lottery jackpot win of a Wilmington man on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Per the NCEL, Jose Cerro Ordonez won a $726,439 Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday night.

“My grandfather won a lottery jackpot twice while living in South America,” he said.

He bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket online and used the random number generator on the lottery website to find the numbers he wanted to use.

“I eventually stopped at some numbers that I liked because they matched some ages and birthday numbers in my family,” he said. “And those are the numbers I won on.”

He collected his prize on Tuesday and took home $517,588.

“Ordonez plans to pay off his mortgage, set some money aside for his daughter, and help out his family,” an NCEL announcement states.

