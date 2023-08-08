Sunset Beach Police Department warns of scam involving false air show advertisement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department has issued a warning in regard to a scam involving a false air show advertisement.

According to the announcement, scammers are selling tickets to an air show that police say is not real.

“We were made aware of an advertisement that is circulating for an air show coming up in a few weeks in Sunset Beach. The scammers are selling VIP tickets to this event. We have NO information that this is planned, the Guardians of Freedom web page does not address this, and the Sunset Pier knows nothing about it. DO NOT spend any money on this false advertisement,” SBPD states in its announcement.

Police shared two images of the scam, which state that the “Guardians of Freedom Airshow” will be held later this month.

“Side note......you can usually spot a scam when there are errors in the message. Note the time on one of these advertisements? Kind of hard to watch an air show at 12 AM! (Midnight),” the department adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.