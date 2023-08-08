Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sunset Beach Police Department warns of scam involving false air show advertisement

(WALA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department has issued a warning in regard to a scam involving a false air show advertisement.

According to the announcement, scammers are selling tickets to an air show that police say is not real.

“We were made aware of an advertisement that is circulating for an air show coming up in a few weeks in Sunset Beach. The scammers are selling VIP tickets to this event. We have NO information that this is planned, the Guardians of Freedom web page does not address this, and the Sunset Pier knows nothing about it. DO NOT spend any money on this false advertisement,” SBPD states in its announcement.

Police shared two images of the scam, which state that the “Guardians of Freedom Airshow” will be held later this month.

“Side note......you can usually spot a scam when there are errors in the message. Note the time on one of these advertisements? Kind of hard to watch an air show at 12 AM! (Midnight),” the department adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Jenny Rebecca Joseph
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
Said Hughes
Man arrested, accused of attempting to pull gun on officer
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman

Latest News

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office was awarded $1,724 for expansion of its animal services...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation announces recipients of over $87,000 in grants
Cape Fear Elder Abuse Prevention Network to host ‘Scam Jam’ to teach scam prevention
Pre-K
First of five Spark Academy education centers to open in Wilmington
The Brunswick Co. Animal Shelter has seen an increase of approximately 1,500 animals over the...
Clear the Shelters: Brunswick Co. Animal Shelter seeing large increase in animals