Shootin’ the Breeze with the director of the National Hurricane Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From episode ten of Shootin’ the Breeze: First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick asks the new director of the National Hurricane Center, Dr. Michael Brennan, what advice he’d give to a longtime Cape Fear resident - and also a brand new resident to Hurricane Alley - for the storm season. His answers are interesting and insightful.

