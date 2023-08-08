Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 10

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this tenth episode: Gannon shoots the breeze with the new director of the National Hurricane Center, Dr. Michael Brennan. The episode is also moisture-laden as Gannon shares the science of dew and dew photography, explores why August is especially challenging for rain forecasting, and invites you to test your knowledge about one of Wilmington’s wettest months ever.

Gannon explores the science of dew and showcases some dazzling local photos thereof.
The science and photography of dew
From episode ten of Shootin’ the Breeze: First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick breaks...
From episode ten of Shootin’ the Breeze: First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick breaks...
Gannon embraces the summer humidity by exploring the science of dew and the challenges of...
Shootin' the Breeze: Episode 10