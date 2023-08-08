Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this tenth episode: Gannon shoots the breeze with the new director of the National Hurricane Center, Dr. Michael Brennan. The episode is also moisture-laden as Gannon shares the science of dew and dew photography, explores why August is especially challenging for rain forecasting, and invites you to test your knowledge about one of Wilmington’s wettest months ever.

