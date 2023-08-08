Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

SECU Foundation awards $500,000 grant to Eden Village of Wilmington

Eden Village of Wilmington recently received a $500,000 grant from SECU Foundation to fund the...
Eden Village of Wilmington recently received a $500,000 grant from SECU Foundation to fund the first phase of construction for a housing complex and community center for the homeless in New Hanover County.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village of Wilmington recently received a $500,000 grant from SECU Foundation to fund the first phase of construction for a housing complex and community center for the homeless in New Hanover County.

“Eden Village of Wilmington is immensely grateful for the generous $500,000 grant from the SECU Foundation. This invaluable support will enable us to make a significant impact helping the homeless population in our community,” said Eden Village of Wilmington President Tom Dalton. “With this funding, we plan to expand our services, provide safe and stable housing, and offer comprehensive support programs to help individuals transition out of homelessness and rebuild their lives.”

The complex will consist of 31 fully-furnished tiny homes within a gated community. Residents will have access to supportive services, including critical health services, education programming, community meals, and fellowship opportunities through the SECU Gathering Tree at Eden Village community center.

“This tiny home village model is an innovative and supportive housing solution for the chronically homeless – it fills a critical housing gap for a vulnerable population in the region, and just as important, offers stability, hope, and a sense of belonging to a community within the structure of the larger community,” said SECU Foundation Board Member Jo Anne Sanford. “We applaud the leadership and staff at Eden Village of Wilmington, and the work of many who dedicate their lives to helping people and uplifting our communities.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Jenny Rebecca Joseph
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
Said Hughes
Man arrested, accused of attempting to pull gun on officer
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman

Latest News

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
The Museum of Coastal Carolina will hold its second annual Low Country Boil on Sunday, Sept 17.
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host second annual Low Country Boil
Jaylen Sims scored 26 points to lead the UNCW men’s basketball team to an 80-73 overtime...
UNCW men’s basketball team learns CAA matchups for the season
Broken telephone pole near 8th and Dawson streets in Wilmington
Vehicle hits telephone pole at 8th St. and Dawson St.