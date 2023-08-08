Senior Connect
Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.
By Domonique Benn and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A pilot taking his wife out for a short lunch and shopping trip hit a deer as they were heading home and caught it all on camera.

Pilot Glen Kinsley uses his GoPro to capture video of his flights as a learning tool as he flies his four-seater Cherokee Piper.

″Most of it is for teaching and I can see where I went wrong,” Kinsey said.

He felt like the weather was perfect for flying over the weekend, so he took his wife out on a short trip. They were having a beautiful flight until something went wrong on the flight back to Shreveport, Louisiana.

“So, we came in, the tower was open and they cleared us to land. All of a sudden, we see two deer and the third one comes out, we did not see, and hits the very front and takes landing gear,” Kinsey said.

As the plane touched down, the couple noticed the deer.

“That’s when we hit it,” Kinsley said.

The collision crippled the landing gear and caused the airplane to slide violently.

Thankfully, Kinsey was able to safely bring the plane to a stop. Kinsey and his wife both walked away from the incident without injury.

The aviation community has been positive, Kinsey said, and has given him tips on his next night flight, like making a low pass before making a full landing.

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.(Glen Kinsey)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

