New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising again, with a new variant called EG.5 or “Eris” spreading across the state, including Southeastern North Carolina.

New Hanover County Health Director Jon Campbell weighed in on the new variant, and he says the national uptick is consistent with the numbers the health department has been tracking in North Carolina.

“We have seen some trending upwards in our wastewater surveillance which is one of our key indicators in looking at COVID-19 numbers. Another thing we look at is hospitalizations or emergency department visits,” Campbell says.

The CDC says positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations have continued to grow in the last week in the United States.

With a new school year quickly approaching, parents across the area have growing concerns for the health of their families. Campbell says parents shouldn’t stress too much and this new variant just serves as a further reminder that even though the pandemic may be over, COVID-19 is still around.

“I don’t want parents to be overly concerned for anything but more aware,” he says.

Given the advancements in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, Campbell believes parents should take the same approach to keeping their family safe as they would for any illness.

“Number one, keep your child as healthy and well as they can. Any routine childhood vaccines they need should be offered those. And certainly, if individuals are feeling unwell I would recommend they should see a primary care provider and a consideration of COVID-19 testing.”

The New Hanover County Health & Human Services office is currently offering free at-home COVID-19 tests at their office located at 1650 Greenfield St. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The office is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

