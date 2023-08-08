Senior Connect
NCDHHS to hold statewide townhall on health care for people with developmental disabilities

NCDHHS
NCDHHS(State Department of Health and Human Services)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is set to hold a town hall on Thursday with the N.C. Council on Developmental Disabilities.

“Following opening remarks, NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley and NCDHHS Director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services Kelly Crosbie will respond to questions from both in-person guests and virtual participants on Zoom,” a NCDHHS announcement states.

The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. online via zoom and in person at the Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh-Cary at 131 Columbus Ave. in Cary. You will need to email townhall@nccdd.org to request to attend in person.

Topics will include Medicaid expansion, 1915(i) services, the justice release, reentry and reintegration initiative, the Caregiving Workforce Strategic Leadership Council, Competitive Integrated Employment and items in the budget that support people with disabilities.

“There are nearly 200,000 people in North Carolina with intellectual/developmental disabilities and more than 215,000 people with traumatic brain injuries. Everyone deserves access to health care that includes medical care, behavioral health care and community-based services. People with IDD and TBI should be able to live and get the services in the setting that is the best fit for them to thrive. NCDHHS is committed to helping people live healthy, independent lives in their communities,” the announcement continues.

