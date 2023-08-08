Senior Connect
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today

Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.(Jonesdr77 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Whataburger wants to give back to its customers for its 73rd anniversary as a popular burger chain.

Whataburger announced it would be giving burgers out for free via the Whataburger Rewards app on August 8, which it has named National Whataburger Day to honor its founding in 1950.

Burger lovers can go to the app to redeem the rewards offer for one free classic Whataburger at participating locations. Customers will have to present the rewards offer when they order.

The restaurant is also giving away a limited number of special edition National Whataburger Day table tents to guests at their restaurants. Anyone not at a restaurant also has a chance to get their own table tents by purchasing some merchandise at the Whataburger website.

Whataburger has been a regional fast food staple since it opened its first restaurant’s doors in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. As of 2019, the number of Whataburger restaurants in Texas was 670, with more than 150 others in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and other parts of the southwestern U.S.

More information on how the chain is celebrating its 73rd anniversary can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

