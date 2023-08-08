Senior Connect
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host second annual Low Country Boil

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina will hold its second annual Low Country Boil on Sunday, Sept 17.

The event will run from 4:30-7 p.m. on the Museum grounds located at 21 East Second Street in Ocean Isle Beach.

“Guests will spend the evening enjoying delicious coastal cuisine, drinks, live music and lawn games. Bring your lawn chair or join other guests at tables the Museum provides,” the museum stated in a news release. “The Low Country Boil is provided by Shrimply Delicious Catering and the menu includes shrimp, clams, mussels, sausage, potatoes, corn, coleslaw, hushpuppies or cornbread, and one non-alcoholic drink. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Dine-in and To-go options are available.”

Tickets, which go on sale Aug. 7, are $35 per person. Organizers say no tickets will be sold on the day of the event so all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Click here for more information.

“Proceeds from the event will support the operation of the Museum, which operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit,” the news release states.

