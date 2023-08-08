Senior Connect
More than 500 outages reported in Wilmington due to storm

Outage Map following storm
Outage Map following storm(Duke Energy Progress)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 500 power outages occurred around the Wilmington area at around 9 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

As of 10:26 p.m., Duke Energy Progress reports 563 customers without power in the Wilmington area. 949 customers are also without power in Pender County in the Burgaw, Hampstead and Castle Hayne areas.

The estimated restoration time is unknown.

To view the Duke Energy Progress Outage Map, visit here.

