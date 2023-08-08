Senior Connect
Lane of U.S. 17 S to close for several hours Tuesday near Bolivia

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of U.S. 17 S is scheduled to close in Brunswick County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for repair work.

According to the announcement, the lane closure will occur on the portion north of College Road in Bolivia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“#NCDOT will be repairing a pipe. Slow down in area⚠️,” the announcement states.

