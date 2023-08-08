Lane of U.S. 17 S to close for several hours Tuesday near Bolivia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of U.S. 17 S is scheduled to close in Brunswick County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for repair work.

According to the announcement, the lane closure will occur on the portion north of College Road in Bolivia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“#NCDOT will be repairing a pipe. Slow down in area⚠️,” the announcement states.

LANE CLOSURE🚧 U.S. 17 South (Ocean Highway) north of College Road in #Bolivia #BrunswickCounty will be closed 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. today.#NCDOT will be repairing a pipe. Slow down in area⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hknIzGqGVB — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) August 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.