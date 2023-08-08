Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Barbara Parker says her family was fishing near the pier in Southport over the weekend when her 11-year-old nephew found what appears to be a bone.

Parker took the item home and posted pictures of it on Facebook. After reading several comments, she realized that the item could be a human bone and decided to bring it to the Southport Police Department.

“We always look at it,” said Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. “I’ve got an evidence tech, of course we look at it and then we will reach out to Raleigh. There’s a couple of folks that we can take a picture of it and usually send to some folks that study bones and they will kind of let us know, ‘Yes, it is or, is not, human.’ Sometimes they find bones around the waterfront and it’s animals, but there’s some distinction there.”

Coring believes the item is a bone, but is waiting for official confirmation from the state’s crime lab. He says this is not the first time an apparent bone has been found in the city in recent years.

“Since I’ve been the police chief, five years [this] November, we’ve had three incidents where folks have came to the office thinking they found human remains,” Coring said. “One has been confirmed as human remains and, so, we’re still working that process now to try to identify those remains that were found. The other was, in fact, an animal bone. It was ruled out.”

Coring says the previously discovered bone that was identified as human remains was found around six months ago in a different location than the item found by Parker’s nephew over the weekend. He says identifying what the item is and who it belongs to is top of mind.

“We do have one missing persons case still unsolved in Southport from back in the early 90s,” Coring said. “So again, anytime we find any remains I want to try to do everything within my efforts and power to see if we can identify them for any families, you know, that maybe need some closure.”

Coring says if you find a bone or any other suspicious item, do not touch it. Instead, call the police and let an officer take a look at it.

