Forever Family: Meet Justin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and teens in foster care are there not because of things they have done wrong, but because of the wrongs that have been done to them. In this week’s Forever Family segment, we want to introduce you to a young man who, despite all the challenges he has faced, has found balance in his life and is thriving.

Justin says he enjoys playing football and hanging out with his friends. He’s also doing well in the classroom and says he wants to be a chemical engineer.

“School is going good, I am maintaining As and a B,” he said.

“Justin is a wonderful, kind, sweet boy. He is very respectful, well mannered,” said Elizabeth Guzman, Child Advocate. “He has got a lot of intelligence, a lot of meaningful things and goals in life.

“Justin is just bright, he can bring light to the room, I feel like a family would really benefit from having him around, to stay active, and keep them busy.”

Justin wants to find a forever family and would like to have siblings.

“If I had a Forever Family, I would like to spend time with them and get to know them better. Mom and dad, brothers and sisters too,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. A family who is always going to be there for me, through thick and thin, support, and just caring.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

