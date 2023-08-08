Senior Connect
First of five Spark Academy education centers to open in Wilmington

Pre-K
Pre-K(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first of five Spark Academy early childhood education centers is scheduled to open in October, according to an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Opening through Beacon Education, which opened the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington in 2016, Spark Academy will offer co-ed programs for children from six weeks of age through pre-kindergarten.

“Based on the latest research and guided by a proven education and mixed-income model, Spark Academy looks to provide families with new opportunities and educational enrichment for early childhood,” the announcement states.

The first center will be located at 1802 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.

Families interested in enrolling their children can tour the center beginning Aug. 22. Tours will be held on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those interested in requesting a tour are asked to visit the Spark Academy website.

“Spark Academy’s program is guided by the latest research into how young children best learn and thrive,” the release adds. “The school employs the STREAMin3 curriculum model with a focus on physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and linguistic learning. With a safe and inspiring indoor and outdoor learning environment, Spark Academy’s emphasis is placed not only on what children are learning, but also on how they learn best.”

UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman

