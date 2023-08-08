Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: storm chances even lower, temps just as high Tuesday

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Aug. 7, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Periods of sizzling sunshine and sultry south or west winds remain in your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday. Heat will be similar to Monday, when Wilmington officially recorded a high temperature of 94 degree and a top feels like of 106.

While a few strong storms punctuated Monday - especially after sunset, as expected - chances for cooling storms ought to be very limited - near 10% - for both Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Storm chances moving forward: 10% Wednesday, 40% Thursday and Friday.

New tropical storm development is highly unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this week.

Tuesday surf notes: breakers near two feet, a low to moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek even further into August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

