First Alert Forecast: storm chances even lower, temps just as high Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Periods of sizzling sunshine and sultry south or west winds remain in your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday. Heat will be similar to Monday, when Wilmington officially recorded a high temperature of 94 degree and a top feels like of 106.

While a few strong storms punctuated Monday - especially after sunset, as expected - chances for cooling storms ought to be very limited - near 10% - for both Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Storm chances moving forward: 10% Wednesday, 40% Thursday and Friday.

New tropical storm development is highly unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this week.

Tuesday surf notes: breakers near two feet, a low to moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

