Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The next time you visit, you may notice more than a dozen new rescue tubes installed along the four-wheel drive beach at Fort Fisher.

You may also see lifeguards there by next summer if funding is available. Superintendent Jeff Owen has submitted a proposal to hire six fulltime and three part-time lifeguards.

It has been a very busy summer for Owen and the lifeguards. He and head lifeguard Steve Pait were on duty when a 911 call came in that people were trapped on a sandbar. It’s a day neither will forget.

“We counted seven victims in the water initially,” said Owen. He is not lifeguard certified but that didn’t matter, he felt he had to go in. " I took off my gear and told Kip, the ranger was with me, that I was going into the water. So I went in at that point, and I got to two, two swimmers, adult female and a child and started helping them.”

He was swimming back to shore with the two when Steve Pait arrived. He had to travel two miles from the pedestrian beach to the four-wheel drive beach and it had already been a very busy day.

“It had been a rough day, we already had several rescues,” said Pait. There was still one person unaccounted for. Pait remembers having a hard time seeing the swimmer. “I had to swim up on a wave and I saw the height of his back he was probably about 200 meters past everyone else and a little further down the beach. He had gotten caught up in what’s called a long shore current and it moved down the beach a little bit. I was able to flip them over, start CPR in the water, and then swimming back in.”

The water had proven to be too powerful.

“The victim was unresponsive. He was turning purple around the lips and face at that point. So it was pretty obvious that he was drowned at that point. And pulseless that’s a tough day. Yeah, it was a tough day. We had many, many rescues that day,” said Pait.

Even with additional rescue tubes and lifeguards, they remind us the onus is on you to pay attention to the water and remember the beach is constantly changing.

“So you could be swimming just find in one spot. And as the tide comes in or goes out, a rip current could kick up in that area and in that area that once was safe is no longer safe. And that’s why you need to listen to lifeguards,” said Pait.

