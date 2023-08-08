Columbus Co. Community Foundation announces recipients of over $87,000 in grants

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Community Foundation announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the organizations that have been selected to receive a share of $87,210 in grants.

According to the announcement, the following organizations were selected:

“$5,000 to Boy & Girls Homes of NC, Inc. for its identity leadership program

$2,986 to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for Columbus County Childhood Cancer Safety Net

$2,500 to Columbus Baptist Association for toy store

$5,000 to Columbus County Arts Council for Heritage Project ‘Lessons from a Small Town’

$5,000 to Columbus County Literacy Council for Each One Teach One – Adult Literacy

$1,724 to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for expansion of the animal services shelter

$3,250 to Diaper Bank of NC for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Need in Columbus County

$15,000 to Families First for general operating support

$1,000 to Friends of the Rube McCray Memorial Library for meeting room technology update

$14,000 to Grace Episcopal Church with Lutherans of Christ the King for Grace Church Little Food Pantry & Garden

$12,000 to Lake Waccamaw Food Ministry for general operating support

$5,000 to Living Hope Pregnancy Support Services for car seats and pack ‘n’ plays for children

$10,000 to Men & Women United for Youth & Families for Youth Ambassadors for a Better Community

$1,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Columbus County

$3,250 to Reuben Brown House Preservation Society, Inc. for youth poet laureate visit

$500 to Salvation Army of Cape Fear for Columbus County food distribution/pantry”

Columbus County Community Foundation’s grantmaking fund and the Columbus Anonymous Fund support the CCCF grants.

“CCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, CCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community,” the announcement adds.

This is about neighbors helping neighbors. We’re pleased to support these organizations through our funding.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.