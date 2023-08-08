Senior Connect
Charlotte woman's home destroyed by storms

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for repairs and a temporary home.
The damage extends to just about every part of the house.(Source: WBTV Drone 3)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Serious storm damage in Mecklenburg County tore down trees, damaged multiple homes and forced one woman out of her home of only two years.

The woman was not at her home in Windsor Park when the storms rolled through, ripping the roof off her home. Her dog, Luna, was inside but wasn’t in the way of any damage.

[NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.]

Walking in the back door, a shattered skylight is dangling from the kitchen ceiling, there are holes in the sides of the walls, and insulation is strewn about the living room like confetti.

The damage extends to just about every part of the house.

The homeowner’s friend, Chad Dempsey, came to help move belongings.

“I can’t believe this happened to such a good person too...she is just a great person,” said Dempsy. “She’d just been in here for two years so for something like this to happen to a new home to her, it’s kind of sad.”

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for repairs and a temporary home. You can find it here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

