Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show

Channing Tatum and his daughter were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans at Taylor Swift’s concert. (Source: @thaatgirlcarlie/POP NATION/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other concertgoers at Taylor Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A video shared by TikTok user @thaatgirlcarlie shows the “Magic Mike” star, 43, at the concert with Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two appear to have fistfuls of friendship bracelets ready for trading with other fans.

The text over the video reads, “Look who I traded bracelets with,” and the video’s caption notes how “sweet” Tatum and his daughter were, calling Tatum a “literal angel.”

Tatum is also seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me,” a play on Swift’s hit single “Anti-Hero,” in which the lyrics say, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Swifties have been exchanging friendship bracelets inspired by the lyrics of the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” from Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.” The song includes the lyrics, “So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid / You’re on your own, kid / Yeah, you can face this.”

Swift plays six back-to-back sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – which holds 70,000 people – from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9. Tatum is among dozens of celebrities spotted at the shows, including Paula Abdul, Vince Vaughn, Gayle King, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and even Mark Zuckerberg.

