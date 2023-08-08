Senior Connect
Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friends and family of beloved chef and restaurant owner James Smith came together to celebrate his life after he died unexpectedly last week.

Smith’s celebration was held at Smoke on the Water, one of the restaurants he owned along with Fork n Cork, on Monday evening.

He moved to Wilmington more than a decade ago and has owned everything from food trucks to restaurants. People that spent time with him say he was one of a kind, a hard worker, and there will forever be a hole in their lives after this.

“He was a big man. He was a sweet man. I mean it was like hugging a bear when you hugged him he always had jeans and a starch Oxford Oxford called button down no matter how hot it was, that was always uniform,” Jeff Duckworth, a friend of Smith’s, said.

