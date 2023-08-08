Cape Fear River Watch seeking volunteers for Second Saturday Cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch has announced that its Second Saturday Cleanup will be held in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful on Saturday, Aug. 12.

According to the announcement, efforts will be focused on the storm water ditches along South Front Street.

“If you have waterproof boots it wouldn’t hurt to bring them. They will be helpful in the stormwater ditches and surrounding wetlands,” the announcement states.

The cleanup will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., and volunteers are asked to meet in the New Anthem Brewing parking lot, located at 110 Greenfield St. #100 in Wilmington.

“Just look for the CFRW cleanup signs! CFRW will provide pickers, bags, gloves, and safety vests. As always remember to dress appropriately and bring water. We hope to see you out there!” Cape Fear River Watch adds.

For more information, and to register, please visit the Cape Fear River Watch website.

