Cape Fear Elder Abuse Prevention Network to host ‘Scam Jam’ to teach scam prevention

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Elder Abuse Prevention Network has announced that it will host a “Scam Jam” informational event on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to the announcement, the free event will teach attendees how to protect themselves from scams.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Hanover Senior Resource Center, located at 2222 S College Road in Wilmington, and will feature the following speakers:

Stephanie Bias, N.C. Department of Insurance

John Maron, N.C. Secretary of State’s Office

Mercedes Restucha-Klem, N.C. Attorney General’s Office

Ben David, district attorney

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

A local elder law attorney

Additionally, there will be a free lunch, raffle prizes and vendors from local organizations.

Those interested in attending must pre-register by calling (910) 274-0345 or by sending an email to cweaver@capefearcog.org.

