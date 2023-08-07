Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Tasha Bradley
Tasha Bradley(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Aug. 6, that it is looking for 42-year-old Tasha Bradley.

According to the announcement, Bradley was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the area of 16th Street. At the time, she was wearing jeans and work boots.

Police describe Bradley as being 5′3″ tall, weighing 165 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

