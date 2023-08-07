Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 51-year-old Jenny Rebecca Joseph.

According to the announcement, Joseph was last seen around the 900 block of S 12th Street. She was last seen in February by the person who reported to the WPD.

Joseph has a shoulder tattoo of an angel, a “tribal tattoo” on her wrist and a tattoo of a “squiggly line” on her left forearm.

Police describe Joseph as being 5′10″ tall, weighing 135 pounds and having blue eyes with brown hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

