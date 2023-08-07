Robeson Co. man arrested after deputies find body buried in field

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - After a body was discovered buried in a Robeson County field Monday morning, officials say an arrest has been made.

The body was found in a field behind a home in the 300 block of Drops Landing Road outside of Rowland, N.C.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found while deputies were investigating a missing person. 31-year-old Samantha Bryant, who had been reported missing since July 31 was last seen in the area of Drops Landing Road.

Deputies also say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the body found. 37-year-old Tyrone Brooks, of Rowland, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying evidence.

Brooks is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. RCSO said the body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification.

