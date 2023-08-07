Senior Connect
Man convicted of 2003 murder in Wilmington dies in Tennessee

John Wayne Boyer
John Wayne Boyer(Tennessee Department of Corrections)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - John Wayne Boyer died on June 29, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Boyer was serving a prison sentence at the time and was transported to an outside medical center two days before his death.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to second-degree murder in the 2003 death of Scarlett Wood. Boyer said that he was doing drugs with her in a hotel room when she said something to upset him, leading to him pushing her. He said her head hit a piece of furniture and he couldn’t revive her.

Boyer said he dumped her body in the woods behind a home on North Kerr Avenue.

Then in 2012, he was named a suspect in Rose Marie Mallette’s murder in Wilmington. Mallette was found dead off Highway 421 North in 2002.

