Man convicted of 2003 murder in Wilmington dies in Tennessee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - John Wayne Boyer died on June 29, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Boyer was serving a prison sentence at the time and was transported to an outside medical center two days before his death.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to second-degree murder in the 2003 death of Scarlett Wood. Boyer said that he was doing drugs with her in a hotel room when she said something to upset him, leading to him pushing her. He said her head hit a piece of furniture and he couldn’t revive her.

Boyer said he dumped her body in the woods behind a home on North Kerr Avenue.

Then in 2012, he was named a suspect in Rose Marie Mallette’s murder in Wilmington. Mallette was found dead off Highway 421 North in 2002.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.