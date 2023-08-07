Senior Connect
Man arrested, accused of attempting to pull gun on officer

Said Hughes
Said Hughes(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged following a fight on Sunday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police say that officers noticed the fight at 23 N. Front St. at around 1:50 a.m.

“Multiple law enforcement officers attempted to break up the altercation. As an officer was attempting to detain 27-year-old Said Hughes of Wilmington, the suspect began to reach for a handgun which was located in his front waistband,” a WPD announcement states.

Per the WPD, officers were able to maintain control of Hughes and disarm him.

Hughes has been charged with assault on a LEO (law enforcement officer) with firearm, affray, RDO (resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer), carrying concealed weapon-gun, disorderly conduct, child abuse and assault on female. He is being held at the county jail without bond.

“I am proud of the work these officers did to end this situation peacefully, however, I want to remind the public that this will not always be the outcome. Our women and men show up for work each and every day to serve and protect our community. They want and deserve to be able to go back home to their families at night unharmed. We will continue to work tirelessly to put criminals behind bars and keep Wilmington safe.” Chief Donny Williams said in a written statement.

