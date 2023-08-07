Lane of US 421 N/US 74 E bridge, US 76 E/US 17 N bridge to close overnight in Brunswick Co. for guardrail repairs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the US 421 N/US 74 E bridge and US 76 E/US 17 N bridge in Brunswick County is scheduled to close overnight this week as crews repair a guardrail.

“Expect crews and lane closure 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. daily this week,” the NCDOT release states. “Use caution and slow down in the area⚠️.”

