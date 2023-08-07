Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lane of US 421 N/US 74 E bridge, US 76 E/US 17 N bridge to close overnight in Brunswick Co. for guardrail repairs

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the US 421 N/US 74 E bridge and US 76 E/US 17 N bridge in Brunswick County is scheduled to close overnight this week as crews repair a guardrail.

“Expect crews and lane closure 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. daily this week,” the NCDOT release states. “Use caution and slow down in the area⚠️.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office serves cease and desist letters to businesses using illegal machines
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI
Thym Kennedy
Friends remember Wilmington actor and director Tyhm Kennedy after he died unexpectedly

Latest News

US 17 N lanes reopen near Hampstead following traffic incident
A vehicle crash knocked out the lights at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard at...
Traffic lights out after crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
Traffic lights operational following crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
$19.5M project announced to improve portion of I-40 in New Hanover and Pender counties