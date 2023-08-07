Jury selection scheduled for 1995 Wilmington rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury selection is scheduled to occur on Monday, Aug. 7, for a 1995 Wilmington rape case.

In October of 2020, the Wilmington Police Department charged Freddie Anthony Jackson with first degree kidnapping, first degree rape, first degree sexual offense and common law robbery in relation to the case.

“Around 2 a.m. September 2, 1995, the victim was working the night shift at a convenience store on 23rd St. when a male suspect robbed the store and committed the sexual assault. He fled before police arrived,” the WPD said in a 2020 news release. “Under state law at that time, rape kits could not be tested without a known suspect. As a result, the victim’s kit was not tested until 2019, after the Standing Up for Rape Victims Act was signed into law. Wilmington detectives received a positive CODIS hit in March of 2020. CODIS hits occur when DNA evidence from an unsolved case matches that of a convicted offender or arrestee; however, an arrest can’t be made on a CODIS hit alone.

“WPD detectives have worked tirelessly for the last six months to reopen the investigation, conduct follow-up interviews, and confirm the suspect. It’s now certain that the suspect is 53-year-old Freddie Jackson.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.