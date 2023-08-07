Senior Connect
Good Shepherd Center receives grant from Duke Energy to address food service demands

Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington
Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy Foundation has given Good Shepherd Center a $30,000 grant to help locals that are struggling with hunger and homelessness.

Good Shepherd Center is one of 39 organizations that have received money from Duke Energy, a total of $1 million being sent to address the needs of the community’s most fragile and low-income residents.

“An improved and expanded security system will substantially increase our ability to continue to keep our campus the welcoming, secure safety net for so many of our neighbors in need, while reserving budgeted funds for the critical daily delivery of emergency food, shelter, and rehousing services,” Executive Director Katrina Knight said.

A recent 30% increase in demand for food services alone, has translated into many new faces seeking safety, shelter, and support at Good Shepherd’s main campus. Funds from the Duke Energy Foundation will be used to modernize Good Shepherd’s security processes by implementing systems advancements and technology upgrades.

Duke Energy District Manager Pam Hardy presented the grant award to Good Shepherd staff on Monday, August 7, and shared that “At Duke Energy, our success is deeply connected with the well-being of our communities. We are proud to support organizations like Good Shepherd in the critical work they are doing for our community.”

