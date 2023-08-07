Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Georgetown County deputy adopts kitty he met on duty

Deputy Cody Barlow was out on a call when he heard something meowing underneath a patrol call.
Deputy Cody Barlow was out on a call when he heard something meowing underneath a patrol call.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man met his new furry friend at an unlikely time: while on duty as a Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Cody Barlow was out on a call when he heard something meowing underneath a patrol call.

From underneath the on-scene car came a friendly kitty.

“This little guy appeared, and he was super hungry and really friendly to the deputies,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

A neighbor told deputies the kitten’s mom was feral and had disappeared.

Barlow adopted the kitty, naming the little guy Oscar.

“The kitten is thriving and gets along great with the Barlow family’s other pets,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office serves cease and desist letters to businesses using illegal machines
Thym Kennedy
Friends remember Wilmington actor and director Tyhm Kennedy after he died unexpectedly
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC to offer free childcare services for students
Tasha Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Investigators say Shala Davis attempted to cross N. Lake Park Blvd. where there was not a...
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
Freddie Jackson has been charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree rape, first degree...
Jury selection scheduled for 1995 Wilmington rape case