Franklin Square Gallery to host quilt show

Quilts to be featured in the Franklin Square Gallery 2023 Quilt Show
Quilts to be featured in the Franklin Square Gallery 2023 Quilt Show
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Franklin Square Gallery has announced that it is set to host the 2023 Quilt Show from Aug. 28 to Sept 23.

“The Show will feature handmade art quilts created by members of the Oak Island Beach Quilters guild (OIBQ), an organization that includes over 90 local quilt artisans. This year, each quilt is being created to represent one of the four “Seasons” and may feature either traditional quilting patterns, like “Maple Leaf” block or “Grandmother’s Flower Garden,” or original, one-of-a-kind patterns created by the individual quilter,” a gallery announcement states.

The quilts on display will not be for sale, but you can contact the OIBQ at OKIbeachquilters@gmail.com.

“First, Second, Third and Fourth Prizes will be awarded to selected quilts on August 26 prior to the Show’s opening, and a Viewers’ Choice Award will also be chosen by votes submitted by visitors to the Show. The Quilt Show will also highlight the many charities supported by the OIBQ. These have included the creation of nursery quilts, pillowcases, and receiving blankets for patients at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and “Quilts of Honor” which have been awarded to those who bravely serve and support our community,” the announcement continues.

The gallery is located at 130 E. West St. in Southport and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

