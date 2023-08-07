Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sizzling sun, stressful heat index values

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 6, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has yet to officially crack 90 degrees in August 2023. Prepare for the sizzling summer sunshine to blast lots of 90s onto the Cape Fear Region for most to possibly all the afternoons in the week ahead. And, if you are working or playing hard outside, please note how the accompanying humidity will torch the heat index to stressful 101 to 109 values. Definitely try to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly, especially from the midday through early evening hours!

Your First Alert Forecast also stocks storm chances. Monday storm coverage and severity ought to be higher across the western Carolinas versus the Cape Fear Region, but there is a low chance for a few cells to pop amid the heat or sneak in from the west in the evening. Daily shower and storm chances may be described as low, but not zero, again for Tuesday and Wednesday, before ramping to medium for Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, tropical storm systems, it should be noted, will likely be nonthreatening or nonexistent across the Atlantic Basin in the week ahead!

Monday surf notes: breakers near two feet, a low to moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek even further into August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

