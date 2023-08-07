Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFCC to offer free childcare services for students

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that beginning this fall, it will offer free drop-in childcare services to all enrolled students.

“CFCC understands the unique challenges faced by student-parents,” the college states in its announcement. “Access to affordable and reliable childcare is crucial for academic success. By eliminating financial barriers, CFCC hopes to empower our students to pursue their educational goals without compromising their responsibility as a parent. This valuable new service was made possible through the assistance of a $250,000 grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment and a generous gift from Dr. and Mrs. Martin Meyerson.”

According to the announcement, CFCC will be the first community college in the state to offer this service to its students for free.

“Staffed by qualified and caring professionals, the center will provide children with a safe and stimulating environment while their parents attend classes. The center will welcome children between the ages of 2 (who can walk unassisted) and 12,” the CFCC release adds.

The program will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in room L228 of CFCC’s L Building on the Wilmington campus.

More information about the program, including registration, can be found on the Cape Fear Community College website.

“The decision to implement this program comes from feedback from our students and aligns with CFCC’s commitment to student success and ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive campus,” the college adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office serves cease and desist letters to businesses using illegal machines
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI
Thym Kennedy
Friends remember Wilmington actor and director Tyhm Kennedy after he died unexpectedly

Latest News

Tasha Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Investigators say Shala Davis attempted to cross N. Lake Park Blvd. where there was not a...
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
Freddie Jackson has been charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree rape, first degree...
Jury selection scheduled for 1995 Wilmington rape case
Brunswick County commissioners are set to consider an economic development agreement with a...
Brunswick County commissioners to consider agreement to bring 160 new jobs