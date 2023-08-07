CFCC to offer free childcare services for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that beginning this fall, it will offer free drop-in childcare services to all enrolled students.

“CFCC understands the unique challenges faced by student-parents,” the college states in its announcement. “Access to affordable and reliable childcare is crucial for academic success. By eliminating financial barriers, CFCC hopes to empower our students to pursue their educational goals without compromising their responsibility as a parent. This valuable new service was made possible through the assistance of a $250,000 grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment and a generous gift from Dr. and Mrs. Martin Meyerson.”

According to the announcement, CFCC will be the first community college in the state to offer this service to its students for free.

We are thrilled to introduce this initiative and break down obstacles that often prevent student-parents from pursuing their educational aspirations. We firmly believe that everyone should have equal opportunities to succeed, and by offering free drop-in childcare, we are helping to remove any of the significant obstacles our students face.

“Staffed by qualified and caring professionals, the center will provide children with a safe and stimulating environment while their parents attend classes. The center will welcome children between the ages of 2 (who can walk unassisted) and 12,” the CFCC release adds.

The program will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in room L228 of CFCC’s L Building on the Wilmington campus.

More information about the program, including registration, can be found on the Cape Fear Community College website.

“The decision to implement this program comes from feedback from our students and aligns with CFCC’s commitment to student success and ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive campus,” the college adds.

