Catawba Co. siblings split $100K Powerball prize

They claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters.
Siblings Chanthavong and Daravone Boulany, along with their father Chansone, claimed their...
Siblings Chanthavong and Daravone Boulany, along with their father Chansone, claimed their Powerball prize on Friday.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) – A brother and sister in Catawba County are going to split their $100,000 Powerball prize.

Chanthavong and Daravone Boulany, of Maiden, bought the lucky $3 Power Play ticket from Hop In on Island Ford Road, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket for the July 24 drawing matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball from the July 24 drawing, winning the siblings $50,000 before doubling to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit, lottery officials said.

They claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After splitting the prize, they each received $50,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $35,625 apiece, according to the state lottery.

