6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County woman has been charged after a 6-year-old was set on fire while she left six children unattended, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Sequoia Williams, 42, of Timmonsville, was arrested by FCSO investigators on Aug. 4 and faces 7 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child after an incident from March.

Investigators said the incident happened around March 21, 2023, when Williams is alleged to have left six children ranging from 6 to 13 years of age at home without adult supervision. During the time they were left alone, a 6-year-old was allegedly set on fire by another unsupervised child.

FCSO said Williams allegedly neglected to take the injured child for treatment of their burns from a prior incident.

Williams was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Aug. 5 on a $7,000 surety bond.

