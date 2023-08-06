Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal

Houston recently spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he accumulated 9.5 sacks last season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebackers Justin Houston (50) and Odafe Oweh (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers add a veteran edge rusher to Ejiro Evero’s defense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The team agreed to a one-year deal with pro bowl linebacker Justin Houston.

Houston recently spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he accumulated 9.5 sacks last season. He is a four time pro bowler and is headed into his 13th season in the league.

The Panthers look to add to a defense that already has a premiere pass rusher in Brian Burns who is currently seeking a contract extension, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Shaq Thompson. The Panthers now have two players (Burns and Houston) who finished in the top 20 in sacks last season.

Defense will be a big point emphasis for this team heading into the regular season as they add a player who not only has experience but can stay healthy and productive over the course of a season.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
UNCW freshman dorm room overflow
UNCW uses overflow housing for incoming freshman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office serves cease and desist letters to businesses using illegal machines
Thym Kennedy
Friends remember Wilmington actor and director Tyhm Kennedy after he died unexpectedly
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI

Latest News

Nataly Diaz-Castro
Wilmington police locate missing 15-year-old
Jenny Rebecca Joseph
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
Tasha Bradley
Wilmington police looking for missing woman
Yellow flag at Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach lifeguard warns beachgoers about rip currents and high temperatures
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
County Commissioner shares thoughts on upcoming vote for Project Grace