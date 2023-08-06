Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: heat wave building for early this week

By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! We’re wrapping up this first weekend of August with heat continuing to build. After highs deep in the 80s Saturday, look for readings closer to 90 on Sunday. Lows will dip into the seasonable 70s. Surf readings remain mainly in the middle 80s and, by the way, the waves will carry a moderate risk rip current risk into the weekend. Make sure your family members, friends, and all fellow beachgoers know how to escape one! Sunscreen will also be a necessity with a very high UV index through Sunday.

The new work week will feature a return to above-normal highs in the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits for much of the week, especially on Tuesday when a Heat Advisory could be issued. Most days feature a 20-30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. A potent system late week gives us a better chance of showers and storms on Friday.

In the tropics, there are a few weak tropical waves in the Atlantic basin. However, none are expected to develop over the next seven days. Take advantage of the quiet times to stock your hurricane survival kit.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into mid-August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI
Thym Kennedy
Friends remember Wilmington actor and director Tyhm Kennedy after he died unexpectedly
Brunswick County Administration Building
Brunswick County commissioners to consider agreement to bring 160 new jobs
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office serves cease and desist letters to businesses using illegal machines
Michael Allen Simmons
Pender Co. man charged in connection to brother-in-law’s murder

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Aug. 5, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: nice beach weather for Sunday, a heatwave builds early next week
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Aug. 5, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Aug. 5, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 4, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: showers diminishing, summer heat returns this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 4, 2023