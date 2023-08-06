First Alert Forecast: heat wave building for early this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! We’re wrapping up this first weekend of August with heat continuing to build. After highs deep in the 80s Saturday, look for readings closer to 90 on Sunday. Lows will dip into the seasonable 70s. Surf readings remain mainly in the middle 80s and, by the way, the waves will carry a moderate risk rip current risk into the weekend. Make sure your family members, friends, and all fellow beachgoers know how to escape one! Sunscreen will also be a necessity with a very high UV index through Sunday.

The new work week will feature a return to above-normal highs in the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits for much of the week, especially on Tuesday when a Heat Advisory could be issued. Most days feature a 20-30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. A potent system late week gives us a better chance of showers and storms on Friday.

In the tropics, there are a few weak tropical waves in the Atlantic basin. However, none are expected to develop over the next seven days. Take advantage of the quiet times to stock your hurricane survival kit.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into mid-August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

