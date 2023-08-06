Carolina Beach lifeguard warns against rip currents and high temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people are choosing to head down to the beach for summer, but low tides and high temperatures are causing safety issues for some beach goers.

On Saturday, lifeguards at Carolina Beach preformed over 40 rip current rescues. Jaxon Hudson, head lifeguard at Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue said rip currents are always something swimmers should be aware of.

“Rip currents have been pulling very strong here recently. With low tide being in the middle of the day. Rip currents, that’s whenever they start to really pull it during low tide. So we just ask that everybody kind of stays closer to shore, ask a local lifeguard where is a good place to swim and just kind of learn about the rip current safety before you go and get in the water,” said Hudson.

Hudson said, if you feel like you are caught in a rip current it’s a good idea to float and let the water carry you out of the rip current. However, rip currents are not the only thing to be aware of when spending time outside this summer.

He also advises for people to stay in the shade when they are not swimming in the water. High temperatures can cause health problems like heat exhaustion.

“If you’re coming out here to the beach in the next couple days, we highly advise you drink plenty of water and start hydrating a couple of days before you come out here. The water does not immediately go into your system it takes about 24 hours for you to actually start to get hydrated.”

