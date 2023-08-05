Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Raleigh Ave. and N. Lake Park Blvd. Investigators say Shala Davis attempted to cross N. Lake Park Blvd. where there was not a marked crosswalk.

The driver and passenger of the car that struck the victim remained on the scene. Officers spoke to multiple witnesses and it was determined that the driver was not at fault.

EMS transported Davis to Novant Health NHRMC. She is in critical condition as of late Saturday afternoon.

“Officers determined impairment was not a factor in to the collision, but the investigation is ongoing to determine any other contributing circumstances,” a news release from CBPD states.

