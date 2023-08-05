Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.(cgj0212 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A man turned a stop at a grocery store into a million-dollar payday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tallahassee resident Larry Strickland claimed his jackpot this week from a drawing held on Feb. 15.

Lottery officials said Strickland won $1.45 million from the Jackpot Triple Play game after he bought the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Tallahassee.

The lucky lottery winner chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $937,534.

Officials said the Publix store will also receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play game offers players a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match the winning numbers drawn. Players can also get an extra chance to win if they add the combo option for $1 more, according to the lottery.

The game’s jackpot starts at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI
$2,000,000 Riches ticket
Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket
Michael Allen Simmons
Pender Co. man charged in connection to brother-in-law’s murder
Downtown Wilmington building condemned.
Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided
Brittan Phillips
Fayetteville teacher charged with sex offense with a former student

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Carolina Beach
(Source: CNN, NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, WCBS, COURTESY FACEBOOK, OTIS PENA, COURTESY...
New York stabbing suspect surrenders
UNCW freshman dorm room overflow
UNCW uses overflow housing for incoming freshman