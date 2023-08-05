Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: summer heat returns this weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Muggier conditions have returned for the weekend with an occasional embedded thunderstorm possible. Temperatures are expected to grow as intervals of sunshine become more abundant in your First Alert Forecast. Middle to upper 80s are likely for Saturday afternoon. 90s will be back in the mix next week.

Surf readings remain mainly in the middle 80s and, by the way, the waves will carry a moderate risk rip current risk into the weekend. Make sure your family members, friends, and all fellow beachgoers know how to escape one! Sunscreen will also be a necessity with a very high UV index on both weekend days.

In the tropics, there are a few weak tropical waves in the Atlantic basin. However, none are expected to develop over the next seven days. Take advantage of the quiet times to stock your hurricane survival kit.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into mid-August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash was being transported by ambulance; one charged with DWI
$2,000,000 Riches ticket
Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket
Michael Allen Simmons
Pender Co. man charged in connection to brother-in-law’s murder
Downtown Wilmington building condemned.
Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided
Brittan Phillips
Fayetteville teacher charged with sex offense with a former student

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 4, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: showers diminishing, summer heat returns this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Aug. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Aug. 3, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: rain chances growing into Friday