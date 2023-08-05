First Alert Forecast: summer heat returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Muggier conditions have returned for the weekend with an occasional embedded thunderstorm possible. Temperatures are expected to grow as intervals of sunshine become more abundant in your First Alert Forecast. Middle to upper 80s are likely for Saturday afternoon. 90s will be back in the mix next week.

Surf readings remain mainly in the middle 80s and, by the way, the waves will carry a moderate risk rip current risk into the weekend. Make sure your family members, friends, and all fellow beachgoers know how to escape one! Sunscreen will also be a necessity with a very high UV index on both weekend days.

In the tropics, there are a few weak tropical waves in the Atlantic basin. However, none are expected to develop over the next seven days. Take advantage of the quiet times to stock your hurricane survival kit.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into mid-August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.