Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police: Man arrested following chase, allegedly used gun to steal bicycle

Zykwan Jikeece Mcquillan
Zykwan Jikeece Mcquillan(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released details on Friday, Aug. 4, concerning the arrest of 22-year-old Zykwan Jikeece Mcquillan.

According to a representative with the WPD, Mcquillan allegedly stole a bicycle from another person in the area of 6th and Bladen streets by pointing a gun at them.

“Officers responded to the area and while on scene an officer spotted Mcquillan, likewise Mcquillan spotted the officer and ran away on foot,” states Lt. Greg Willett II.

Following a short pursuit, officers were able to apprehend Mcquillan. Police did not recover a gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mcquillan has been charged with armed robbery. According to booking information on the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, he is being held under a $101,200 bond on that charge and a variety of other charges from separate incidents.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash near St. Helena, according to daughter
16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Downtown Wilmington building condemned.
Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided
Traffic lights operational following crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
Duke Energy
Duke Energy announces $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Latest News

Zanteria Shanice Smith​​
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old
Kure Beach to host back-to-school drive for Carolina Beach Elementary School
$2,000,000 Riches ticket
Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket
Hawk is available for adoption from Feline Matchmakers.
Clear the Shelters: Hawk with Feline Matchmakers