Wilmington police: Man arrested following chase, allegedly used gun to steal bicycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released details on Friday, Aug. 4, concerning the arrest of 22-year-old Zykwan Jikeece Mcquillan.

According to a representative with the WPD, Mcquillan allegedly stole a bicycle from another person in the area of 6th and Bladen streets by pointing a gun at them.

“Officers responded to the area and while on scene an officer spotted Mcquillan, likewise Mcquillan spotted the officer and ran away on foot,” states Lt. Greg Willett II.

Following a short pursuit, officers were able to apprehend Mcquillan. Police did not recover a gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mcquillan has been charged with armed robbery. According to booking information on the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, he is being held under a $101,200 bond on that charge and a variety of other charges from separate incidents.

