Vivace International Music Festival to be held at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third annual Vivace International Music Festival will be held at the Wilson Center from August 2 to August 13 for 6 mainstage concerts.

More than 140 participants are reported to come to the festival to participate in master classes, attend concerts and courses, and to network with colleagues.

“Our artists are among the most in-demand musicians in the world. It’s a thrill to bring them together in Wilmington and to make North Carolina the destination for classical music for two weeks in August,” John Holloway, President and Founder of Vivace Music Foundation, said. “The revitalization of downtown spaces throughout the country is dependent upon arts organizations thriving, Holloway said. We’re excited to play our role in filling hotels, the ILM airport, restaurants, bars and performance venues to further the growth and restoration of beautiful downtown Wilmington.

Concerts include performances from pianist Sergei Babayan, violinist Ani Kavafian and pianists and Vivace Artistic Directors Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.