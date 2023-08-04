Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Vivace International Music Festival to be held at Wilson Center

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third annual Vivace International Music Festival will be held at the Wilson Center from August 2 to August 13 for 6 mainstage concerts.

More than 140 participants are reported to come to the festival to participate in master classes, attend concerts and courses, and to network with colleagues.

“Our artists are among the most in-demand musicians in the world. It’s a thrill to bring them together in Wilmington and to make North Carolina the destination for classical music for two weeks in August,” John Holloway, President and Founder of Vivace Music Foundation, said. “The revitalization of downtown spaces throughout the country is dependent upon arts organizations thriving, Holloway said. We’re excited to play our role in filling hotels, the ILM airport, restaurants, bars and performance venues to further the growth and restoration of beautiful downtown Wilmington.

Concerts include performances from pianist Sergei Babayan, violinist Ani Kavafian and pianists and Vivace Artistic Directors Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Four hospitalized after crash involving EMS vehicle on U.S. 117 near Burgaw
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Four hospitalized after crash involving EMS vehicle on U.S. 117 near Burgaw
BCHS, Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center collected health data...
Chronic disease, mental health identified as top health concerns in Brunswick County
Brunswick County Health Services on Friday announced the results of its 2022 Community Health...
Chronic disease, mental health identified as top health concerns in Brunswick County
Traffic lights out after crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd